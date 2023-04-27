This month, the Cobb school board unanimously approved $1 million for a pedestrian bridge across from Walton High School that Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said has long been in the works.
The bridge is one of the school district’s special-purpose local-option sales tax projects, and the board awarded Marietta-based Lewallen Construction Co. the contract. Details of the project are still in the works and a start date for construction "is fluid depending on labor and materials," a county spokesperson said. Marc Smith, the district's head of operations, said the hope is to have the bridge open by December.
The bridge will not directly connect Walton's main campus with its new athletic complex, a $6.7 million project approved by the school board last year that includes tennis courts and a baseball field.
Instead, it will go over a creek across Bill Murdock Road from the main campus, based on a map of the project provided by the district. The bridge, after crossing the creek, will connect to a concrete pathway leading to the school's sports complex, currently under construction at Providence and Pine roads.
“It will provide a safe, wide, constructed path to get from across Bill Murdock (Road) from the school, to the fields and tennis courts and such,” Ragsdale said during the board’s work session.
Ragsdale noted the district's initial plan envisioned students, parents and others walking along Bill Murdock Road, up to the corner of Pine Road and along that street to the sports complex.
That was scratched when it became clear it would not be the safest way for people to walk from the school to its new athletic facilities.
Ragsdale added the district was hoping to straighten Bill Murdock Road as it approaches Pine Road to make it safer for pedestrians, but the Cobb Department of Transportation told them that was “a no-go.”
School board member David Banks, who represents Walton High, said the straightening of Bill Murdock Road would have been the ideal situation.
The curve in the road just before it meets Pine Road “is a high-level safety concern,” Banks said, and people who live around Walton know the danger the curve poses.
Banks also suggested a future board might consider installing a crosswalk on Bill Murdock Road leading to the bridge. In the meantime, he is continuing to share his concerns about the safety hazard students face when crossing Bill Murdock Road.
“As a board we need to find ways, and as a school district we need to find ways to minimize the risk,” Banks said.
1M dollars? Really? I might have to walk on this piece of gold!
