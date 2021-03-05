Despite the changes to the learning environment over the past year, the success of Cobb students continues.
The Georgia Department of Education and State Superintendent Richard Woods recently announced the list of 2021 Advanced Placement Honor Schools. Once again, Cobb Schools made the list multiple times over. In fact, all the District’s 16 traditional high schools earned AP Honor status in at least one category.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s AP Honor Schools,” Superintendent Woods said. “I commend them for their hard work to build strong Advanced Placement programs and, as a result, provide high-quality opportunities for Georgia students.”
Fourteen of Cobb’s high schools earned the AP Honor School title in at least two categories. Hillgrove and North Cobb were named AP Honor Schools in six of the eight categories. Six additional Cobb high schools earned AP Honors in five categories: Harrison, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, Pope, Walton and Wheeler.
Campbell and Sprayberry both achieved AP Honor awards in four categories.
2021 Cobb AP Honor Schools
- AP Access and Support Schools were Hillgrove, McEachern, North Cobb, Pebblebrook anad Osborne. These are schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African- American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher
- AP Schools of Distinction were Harrison, Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, North Cobb, Pope, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler. These are schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
- AP Humanities Schools were Campbell, Harrison, hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, McEachern, North Cobb, Pebblebrook, Pope, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler. These are schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course, and one world language course.
- AP Humanities Achievement Schools were Campbell, Harrison, Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, North Cobb, Pope, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler. These are AP Humanities schools with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
- AP STEM Schools were Allatoona, Campbell, Kell, Harrison, Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, McEachern, North Cobb, Pope, South Cobb, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler. These are schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses - AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles.
- AP STEM Achievement Schools were Campbell, Harrison, Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, North Cobb, Pope, Walton and Wheeler. These are AP STEM schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
