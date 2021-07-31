The Georgia Department of Education named 11 Cobb schools Title I Reward Schools for 2021.
A Title I Reward School is a Title I school among the 5% of Title I schools in that state that is making the most progress in improving the performance of the all-students group over the most recent two years on the statewide assessments.
Cobb Schools Title I Reward Schools are:
♦ Barber Middle School
♦ Birney Elementary School
♦ Compton Elementary School
♦ East Cobb Middle School
♦ Garrett Middle School
♦ Green Acres Elementary School
♦ Lindley 6th Grade Academy
♦ McCall Primary School
♦ Milford Elementary School
♦ Norton Park Elementary School
♦ Powder Springs Elementary School
