This year, the University of Georgia celebrates the 100th anniversary of Homecoming.
UGA’s 100th Homecoming celebration took place Oct. 9-15. A carnival, hosted by the student union, took place at Legion Field on Oct. 13 and the homecoming parade took place in downtown Athens on Oct. 14.
The NPHC Step Show also took place at the Fine Arts Theatre on Oct. 14. The Homecoming game against Vanderbilt took place on Oct. 15 and Homecoming King and Queen were crowned at half-time.
UGA’s first formal Homecoming event was held on Nov. 18, 1922 when alumni and students gathered on a Friday evening to listen to speeches from faculty, coaches, members of the football team and visiting alumni. This rally was followed by an evening of entertainment and dancing.
On game day – Saturday, Sept. 23 – students sang college songs and performed comic sketches. Alumni enjoyed a luncheon at Denmark Hall, then made their way downtown for the first Homecoming parade. Later that day, the football team beat Vanderbilt 12-0 and secured its first Homecoming victory.
The first Homecoming spirit decoration competition was held in 1936, and subsequent years brought additional contests, including competitions for banner decoration, street painting and float building.
Twenty-four years after Homecoming began at UGA, the first Homecoming Queen was crowned in 1946. In 1995, the Homecoming Committee voted to add a King to Homecoming royalty.
The Parade
UGA’s first Homecoming parade was held in 1922, the same year Homecoming began at the university. The parade runs through downtown Athens and features floats, spirit cars, and walking participants with banners. It has grown in size and scope since its first year, and showcases student organizations, alumni, faculty, staff and community members.
Sandra Valdes - Homecoming Queen 1958
Former Homecoming Queen Sandra Valdes grew up in Atlanta and chose to attend UGA, in part, because her grandfather wanted her to stay close to home so he could come take her out to lunch.
“There were only about three places in Athens to eat lunch then,” she said. “The Snack Shack – which had photos of all the homecoming queens on the wall – a steak house and a cafeteria-style restaurant.”
Freshmen weren’t allowed to have cars when Valdes arrived at UGA, and she fondly recalls hitchhiking around campus, something she said couldn’t really be done these days. “Local people were really good about picking us up. We’d stand outside of Myers Hall and put our thumbs out and people would pick us up so we could get to class on time. It was just what we did.”
A few other things that were quite different during Valdes’ years on campus: Athens had no bars because you couldn’t buy alcohol. And women had curfews (10 p.m. during the week; midnight on weekends) and had to sign out of dorms for any kind of outing. “We could only have three sign outs a week unless you went to the library,” she recalled. “We did a lot of studying. You didn’t want to waste a sign out unless you were going on a date.”
Valdes’ nomination for Homecoming Queen came as a surprise, because her sorority entered her name without telling her. But Valdes said she was very honored to win the title of Queen, particularly since the student body had a vote.
Trumpet-playing big band leader Harry James performed at the Homecoming dance the night before the game, and he crowned Valdes that evening. The next day, UGA won against Kentucky 28 - 0, and Valdes received roses and walked across the field during half time. “I had on high heels and I remember them squishing down into the grass,” she laughed. “We had so much fun.”
Valdes was a journalism major and wrote for the Red & Black during her time on campus. She went on to be an executive recruiter for several companies in Atlanta. A few years ago, she returned to UGA to ride in the Homecoming parade.
Queens & Kings
UGA’s first Homecoming Queen was crowned in 1946. In 1995, the Homecoming Committee voted to add a King to Homecoming royalty. Students have to be nominated by a student organization to be considered for the Homecoming court. All candidates must be full-time undergraduate students with either junior or senior status and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.
Dale C. O’Brien - Homecoming Queen 1963
Former Homecoming Queen Dale O’Brien grew up in Washington D.C. where she attended a private junior college. There, she became friends with two young women from Georgia who inspired her to apply to UGA. “I knew I didn’t want to go north for college, and I’d spent a lot of time in Florida growing up, so I decided to go south.” She was accepted and transferred to the University of Georgia during her junior year.
O’Brien had never set foot on the UGA campus, and after attending small private girls schools for high school and junior college, she found the university a bit overwhelming at first.
She pledged a sorority right away, and was nominated to be Homecoming Queen during her first month at school. “I was absolutely stunned,” she said.
The nomination process involved several different interviews, which she described as “very conversational,” and she recalled being asked if she knew President Kennedy since she was from D.C. (She did not.)
She was crowned Homecoming Queen at the dance, then walked onto the field during halftime at the game against Auburn, which UGA lost 14-0. “It was such a big social event every week. We all wore dresses and heels and the boys wore jackets and ties. It was a bit ridiculous to sit out there in the hot sun all dressed up, but we had fun.”
During her time in Athens, O’Brien decided to get her pilot’s license and spent a lot of time at the Athens airport learning to fly. Her aunt had been a pilot in the 1930s, which inspired O’Brien, who eventually got a small Cherokee plane she flew as often as she could.
She graduated in 1966 with a math major, and worked as an engineering associate at Western Electric in Atlanta before returning to D.C. and delving into a career in computers. “It was mostly mainframes back then,” she said. “I worked for a company teaching software programs at various government agencies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.