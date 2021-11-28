CUMBERLAND — Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, played host to an all-American sport Saturday.
No, not baseball. Not football or basketball, either.
The dozens of Cherokee men who took the field Saturday were there to play stickball, an ancient, Native American sport and the centerpiece of the Braves’ four-hour celebration of Cherokee culture, dubbed “Cherokee Traditions,” at Truist Park.
Along the stadium concourse, members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, one of three federally-recognized Cherokee tribes, sold sage, hand-woven belts, dreamcatchers, language books and more. Before stickball players took the field, the Raven Rock Dancers performed several traditional Cherokee dances.
Braves CEO Derek Schiller said the program was “another step in our ongoing efforts to educate ourselves and our fans on the culture and traditions of our Native American neighbors.”
It was also the Braves’ latest effort to counter renewed criticism over its name — a term for Native American warriors — and its use of the Tomahawk chop.
‘How is that racist?’
The issue was thrust back into the spotlight during the 2021 World Series, with a front-page Sports Illustrated article decrying the chop as “Synchronized, Team-Sanctioned Racism.” Critics compared the Braves unfavorably to the Washington Football Team (formerly the Redskins) and Cleveland’s baseball franchise, which recently completed its rebrand from the Indians to the Guardians.
North Georgia and large swaths of North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and West Virginia were occupied by the Cherokee until the mid-1800s, when they were forcibly moved to reservations west of the Mississippi River in what became known as the Trail of Tears. The 16,000 members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are descendants of those who managed to stay in the Southeast, and most live in western North Carolina.
Richard Sneed, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, said his tribe and the Braves have a longstanding partnership that has grown stronger in recent years.
“We saw this as an opportunity for education and open dialogue about Native issues, and educating people about Native issues and our history and our story,” he said, recalling Schiller’s outreach in 2019. “This event was really just an outgrowth of that conversation.”
As the Braves made their World Series run this year, Sneed was inundated with calls from reporters seeking comment on the Braves’ name and fans’ performing the Tomahawk chop.
“The thing that didn’t get printed was, ‘Well, I don’t know what we’re supposed to be offended about,’” he said. “(Fans are) doing the tomahawk chop. I’m like, ‘So what does that have to do with me? … How is that racist?’
“It would be different if the action of the crowd was aimed at Native people, but it’s not,” Sneed continued. “It’s a simulation of an act of war aimed at the opposing team.”
Sneed chalked up the controversy within the Native American community to generational differences, noting, as an example, that two of his children, both in their 20s, are offended by the chop.
“One’s at Clemson (University). They’re in this environment of, you know, ‘Everything has to be safe,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘The world’s not safe.’ … Again, I come from a different generation. I’m in my 50s. You know, (when) we grew up, times were harder.”
Even among older members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, however, opinions diverge. Jonathan Feather, manning a table in the stadium concourse featuring sage, headbands and books detailing the Cherokee language and alphabet, said he had no problem with the Braves’ name but did take issue with the Tomahawk chop.
“It almost makes us look like cartoon characters, and until we get out of that mindframe … we will never be considered equal in this country,” he said.
As he has many times before, Sneed said Native Americans are facing more pressing issues that include “astronomical” poverty, high rates of suicide and sexual assault, and an inability to prosecute non-Native people who commit crimes on tribal land.
He recalled telling reporters, “when this World Series is over, you guys will move onto whatever story you’re going to do next, and all these issues will still be here, and you guys refuse to talk about it. You’re the media, do your job, shine a light on this, bring awareness to this. But instead you want to focus on the crowd swinging their arms and telling everybody we’re supposed to be offended by this. I’m offended by all the stuff that goes on in Indian Country that nobody cares about.”
Asked what would make Saturday’s event a success, Sneed said, “The fact that we’re here and we’re on the field playing stickballs a success. … This sport is an ancient sport that goes back thousands of years, and most Americans are unaware that it even exists.”
‘Little Brother of War’
Braves spokeswoman Sarit Babboni said some 3,500 people had reserved seats for the Cherokee Traditions event. Those who came said they appreciated the Braves opening the stadium for an exhibition of Cherokee culture — and for an opportunity to see a game of stickball.
The game, known as the “Little Brother of War,” was — and remains — a way of settling disputes. Some attendees Saturday found the game surprisingly physical, to put it mildly.
One man who had come with his girlfriend described the game as a cross between lacrosse and wrestling.
“Some people will be on the other side of the field, and you’ll see two guys just wrestling on the complete opposite end,” he said with a laugh.
Among Saturday’s players was Jefferson Arneach, who broke his foot during one of the exhibition matches. He started playing four years ago at the urging of his friends, and has been playing ever since.
Arneach acknowledged the game’s violent nature, but also its use in settling disputes.
“This is a soft game, to what we usually play,” he said, referring to the exhibition matches played Saturday. “(Players) let all that aggression and anger build up for a year, and then they take it out for that one game.”
Per tradition, the teams go to a creek to wash off after the game, and “everything that happened on the field stays on the field,” Arneach said. “The hard feelings that happened, it’s gone. It washes away.”
Paulding County’s Mike Wherry said he had been introduced to Cherokee culture by a friend of his and had come to Truist to see the game of stickball he’d heard so much about.
“It is unique and different. I was surprised there’s no protective gear, and it seems a little bit violent, but I also understand that it’s Cherokee culture,” he said. “I commend the braves for opening their doors to Cherokee culture, to bring them to the area for other people to see and experience.”
Delainee Figueroa, of Acworth, agreed — to an extent. She had come to Truist for Cherokee Traditions after searching online for something to do over the weekend.
“I thought that it was really cool that they kind of gave the Cherokee community a platform to hold this event, have people come check it out and spread that tribal awareness and culture,” Figueroa said, though she added that she wanted it to be the beginning, rather than the end, of the Braves’ efforts to support Cherokee culture. (Those efforts include July’s Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Night at Truist Park and urging Georgia school systems to teach eighth graders Georgia Native American history.)
“While it saves face in the media, I hope that they also do other things to help out the Native American community and spread that kind of awareness about racism and cultural differences,” she said.
As for stickball, Figueroa found the game hard to follow, but fun to watch.
“This is definitely more entertaining than baseball,” she said, laughing.
