MARIETTA — A memoir by John C. Reed, a Civil War line officer in the 8th Georgia Infantry who recorded his first-hand account of General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia, was recently published in full for the first time.
A dozen people gathered Saturday evening in the Root House near Marietta Square to listen to editor Ron Cobb discuss Reed’s war experiences as a Civil War line officer in the 8th Georgia Infantry.
Cobb, a Georgia native and retired engineer and management consultant who has lived in Marietta since 1981, began his talk by emphasizing that he was not the author, but the editor and caretaker of Reed’s manuscript.
“By doing genealogy, I discovered that I was a descendant of a Confederate private who fought in the 59th Georgia, a sister regiment to the 8th Georgia,” Cobb said. “This began my love for history.
“I’m not a historian, but became interested in Reed’s story around the time I retired in 2002. It’s truly fascinating.”
Reed fought through the entire war as an officer on the front line in the 8th Georgia Infantry, writing down details of his thoughts and experiences.
Born into an aristocratic Southern family in 1836, Reed grew up on a 400-acre plantation near the east Georgia town of Lexington, and he would later set up a legal practice in the area, Cobb said.
“He pretty much fought from Day 1 to the end of the war,” Cobb said. “What makes Reed interesting is the fact that he was well educated and understood the history of warfare and classics and refers to these writings in his memoir.
“Reed graduated with a master’s degree in classics from Princeton at the age of 18. It’s strange that he never progressed to a better rank. I don’t know if that was because of his choice or if he was just overlooked. From his position at the front, he would have seen thousands of people killed and maimed. Reed walked home from Appomattox and talks about having to steal food from people to survive.”
Reed was wounded at least twice in battles at Manassas and Gettysburg, then was promoted to captain during the Battle of the Wilderness in Virginia on May 6, 1864, and led his company through the balance of the Overland Campaign, throughout the horrific siege of Petersburg and all the way to the Appomattox surrender on April 9, 1865, Cobb said.
A few historians have referenced the manuscript over the years, but this is the first time it has been published in full, complete with 226 footnotes, Cobb said.
“The manuscript was very difficult to read when I saw it,” Cobb said. “I have added some additional maps and drawings of important people he mentions, and also clarify some of the archaic language. I made minimal changes to the text. I’m a custodian of this relic and want to preserve it and present it in a way to do it justice.”
Cobb described a few of his favorite passages in the memoir.
“Reed encountered a wounded opponent in a lawsuit from back home and shared his thoughts on that experience,” Cobb said. “He watched General Longstreet execute a deserter without a court-martial and documented the hanging. Reed describes what it was like to have a bullet removed and talks about how a soldier right next him took a Minié ball (a bullet) to the head.
“Reed also took one of his slaves to war with him, which was a fairly common practice among aristocrats.”
Cobb has published widely on baseball and is a board member at the Ty Cobb Museum in Royston — though he is not related to the Baseball Hall of Famer.
Cobb mentioned that Reed may have recorded the first unofficial triple play in a baseball game, describing how the soldiers would play baseball in their downtime.
“Reed’s education level puts him in a very qualified place with lots of credibility,” said Chris Brown, a board member for Cobb Landmarks. “It’s always good to support a local researcher like this, very informative,” Brown said.
Alexa Todd, a Marietta audiologist, said she loves learning about local history.
“Local history is always amazing,” Todd said. “It’s interesting to see how people dealt with similar situations and how we can learn from it so that we make better choices in the future.”
