MARIETTA — A controversial appointment of an economics professor to the Development Authority of Cobb County was approved 3-1 by the Cobb Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday night.
J.C. Bradbury, a professor of economics, finance and quantitative analysis at Kennesaw State University, was Commissioner Keli Gambrill’s recommended appointment to the authority for a four-year term ending March 13, 2023.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell voted no to Bradbury’s appointment, without commenting, other than to say she had expressed her concerns to Gambrill.
“I’ll just leave it at that,” Birrell said.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid and board chairman Mike Boyce voted yes, while commissioner Bob Ott was not at the meeting, so he did not vote.
“I believe that Dr. Bradbury is going to work in the best interests of this county and make fair and impartial decisions,” Boyce said. “I believe he will in fact live up to his commitment to do his duty to this county.”
Unincorporated Marietta resident Caroline Holko used the public comments section of the board’s meeting to express her support for Bradbury’s appointment, in the hope it would “rein in some of the free-wheeling behavior of that authority.”
“It’s absolutely vital to the healthy development of our county that we get some members that aren’t just interested in giving large handouts to large corporations,” said Holko, who has announced she is running for the seat held by state Rep. John Carson, R-east Cobb.
She was followed by Austell resident Lance Lamberton, who also spoke at the meeting to endorse Bradbury.
“I can’t think of any candidate in Cobb County who’s better suited to serve,”said Lamberton, head of the Cobb Taxpayers Association. “His nomination should be a slam dunk.”
Boyce said out of the 13,182 commercial buildings in Cobb County, just 12 have received economic incentives from the county’s development authority, in an effort to counter arguments that the authority is a rubber-stamping agency for corporate development.
