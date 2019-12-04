CUMBERLAND — Total economic impact of the Cobb Galleria Centre and Energy Performing Arts Centre is down from the previous year, according to the annual report issued by the center's governing body.
Members of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority, which owns and operates both centers as well as the ArtsBridge Foundation and Galleria Specialty Shops, were given a booklet with information for the 2019 fiscal year.
Compared with information from the previous year's annual report, the total economic impact the two centers have had on Georgia's economy was down 12% in 2019.
The decline can be attributed to the Galleria, whose economic impact was down almost $30 million. The Performing Arts Center saw modest growth in economic impact, which rose from $25 million to $28 million.
Operating profits for the Galleria were better, holding steady at about $1.4 million, according to the two years' annual reports. But the energy center's revenues grew by almost 50%, from $2 million to about $2.8 million.
According to the report, people from all 50 states and 93 counties in Georgia attended an event at the energy center in 2019, and hosted marquee acts such as the Beach Boys, comedian Jeff Foxworthy and "The Sound of Music."
Each year, the annual report has a theme, said general manager Michele Swann, who passed out packets with a slice of bacon on the cover. It was the final meeting for outgoing board member Max Bacon, who declined to seek reelection as mayor of Smyrna.
He will be replaced by Derek Norton, who won the mayoralty the night before in a runoff against Ryan Campbell. The mayor of Smyrna is one of three members who are automatically appointed to the board, along with the mayor of Marietta and the chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
Norton won't be the only new face on the board, however.
The board also accepted the resignation of longtime member Earl Smith. He will be succeeded by Connie Engel, a partner at real estate firm Childress Klein and vice chairwoman of the Cumberland Community Improvement District.
