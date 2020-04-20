The teacher of the fifth-grade Eastvalley Elementary School student hit by a car and killed while riding his bike on Sunday said the student was "a ray of sunshine to anyone and everyone who knew him."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the student's family pay for funeral expenses and basic needs. The page had raised more than $11,000 by Monday afternoon.
Blake Mahoney was a well-liked, funny student with lots of "spunk," said Jennifer Swafford, Eastvalley teacher and organizer of the GoFundMe page. Swafford said Blake, a class clown and "heartbreaker," had a passion for baseball and spent most of his days outdoors. Blake was excited to move on to middle school at East Cobb Middle, she said.
Swafford also said her student was the son of the school nurse, and that his death has hit the school community especially hard. A staff meeting held via Zoom teleconference on Monday morning was "eerily silent," Swafford said.
"This is a tragic event in our Eastvalley family, that's for sure," she said. "We all feel the weight of what's happened."
Not only had Blake attended Eastvalley since kindergarten, but his older brother, a Wheeler High student, also went through school there, Swafford said.
"We've known the family for, gosh, over 10 years at least," she said. "It's a huge loss, and we're all feeling it."
Messages on the fundraising page show the heartbreak Blake's death has caused in the local community.
"I spent every day of Blake's Kindergarten year getting to know him (and his family) while working at East Valley," one donor said. "Blake was an amazing kid with an amazing family and I thought about him often over the years. I am praying for all of you."
"Willow and I are devastated and heart broken for the entire Mahoney Family. Rest In Peace Blake," added another.
Cobb police say the crash occurred at about 5 p.m. in the Lucky Drive neighborhood where Blake lived, in east Marietta off Lower Roswell Road. Sgt. Wayne Delk said the boy's bicycle crashed into a Volvo SUV driven by 65-year-old David Mondecar, a resident of the neighborhood.
Investigators say Mondecar was westbound on Lucky Drive, approaching a sharp left curve in the roadway, while the boy had made a sharp right turn from the opposite direction while riding northbound, and the two collided.
Blake was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Mondecar was not injured. Police say an investigation into the crash remains open.
Swafford said memorials are being organized by Eastvalley Elementary, Blake's baseball team and his family.
To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/blake-mahoney-memorial-fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.