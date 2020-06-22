Eastside Christian School, a K-8 private school in east Cobb, says it plans to have students back on campus beginning Aug. 6.
“Our desired and anticipated plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year is a traditional start with the first day of school on August 6 as planned. We will do half days on both August 6 and August 7,” the school’s plan document says. “In the first few days of school, we will remind students about good hygiene practices. We will work with individual families as needed if any do not feel comfortable returning in person and would prefer a digital distance option.”
A back-to-school event will still take place on Aug. 5 but will be adjusted to follow social distancing guidelines, school officials said. More information on the event and school reopening will come closer to the date.
The school’s plan, like other private schools that have announced reopening plans in recent weeks, includes measures such as health screenings for staff and students, required cloth face coverings, limited capacity in bathrooms, restricted use of water fountains, more spread out carpool procedures, lunch in classrooms, limited outside visitors and cancellation of some large-scale gatherings or events.
Cloth face coverings for staff will be required all day, except in a few cases, such as when teachers in some of the lower school grades may need to model pronunciation of letters and sounds, the plan document shows. That would still need to take place from a safe distance, according to school officials.
The school is also asking parents to encourage their children to wear the masks in the remaining summer months before school starts, to get used to them. Certain students, including those with asthma or who are not able to remove the mask by themselves, will not be required to wear a mask.
“We recognize that cloth face covers are not ideal, but they will help to limit exposure and will play a key role in minimizing the risk of having to move to a digital platform for one or more classes during the year,” the document states.
Eastside says it will also monitor student absences and will reach out to families to find out why their child is not in school if they are not provided with a reason.
If school is not able to reopen in August as planned, the school says it will continue with distance learning online. In that case, the year will begin with student and teacher meetings in a virtual setting.
“One of the biggest differences between the spring semester and fall semester is that the students and teachers have not had an opportunity to get to know one another yet,” the school said. “By providing this one-on-one time, in 1-hour increments, the teachers and students will get to know one another and begin to develop that important relationship that is a foundation for their learning.”
To view the full plans and a list of frequently asked questions, visit www.eastsidechristianschool.com/covid-plan.
