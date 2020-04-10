Cobb County churches are offering online services Easter Sunday, while Georgia remains under a shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some details on how to worship with some of the county's congregations on April 12:
Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta
Watch live service from 10:30 a.m. at roswellstreet.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/roswellstreetbc.
Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in east Cobb
Watch traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. or modern service at 8:30 a.m., 9:50 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at johnsonferry.org. Watch the 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 9:50 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. modern services on Facebook at facebook.com/johnsonferry.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta
Watch live Mass in English at 10 a.m. and in Spanish at 12 p.m. (midday) at saintjosephcc.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/stjcc.
Piedmont Church in Marietta
Watch live service at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at piedmontchurch.tv or on Facebook at facebook.com/PiedmontChurch.
First United Methodist Church of Marietta
Watch the 7 a.m. sunrise service and the Easter Sunday service at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at mariettafumc.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/mariettafumc.
First Presbyterian Church of Marietta
Watch Easter service from 11 a.m. at fpcmarietta.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/fpcmarietta.
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church in east Cobb
Watch the 11 a.m. service at mtbethel.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/mtbethelumc.
Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Marietta
Watch the 9:30 a.m. service at turnerchapelame.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/turnerchapelame.
Destiny World Church in Austell
Watch services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at destinyworldchurch.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/dwcatlanta.
St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta
Watch live service from 10:30 a.m. at stjamesmarietta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/stjamesmarietta.
