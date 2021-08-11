The entire fifth grade class at East Side Elementary School in east Cobb will be working virtually from home, after "high positive case numbers" at the school, according to a school notification to parents.
The notification did not specify how many cases there had been.
Parents were asked to pick their fifth grade children up from school between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to an emailed district letter obtained by the MDJ. The change in pick up schedule was "in an effort to minimize the possibility of spread during lunchtime or on buses," according to the school.
The letter to East Side fifth grade families said the decision had been made on Wednesday morning, and that all fifth grade classes will move to virtual learning beginning Thursday.
They will remain in virtual classes through Aug. 20, and may return to school on Aug. 23, the announcement said.
"During this time of quarantine, live instruction will occur following your 5th grade student's normal daily schedule," the letter said. "At this time, ONLY 5th grade classes are moving to remote learning."
The letter also asks parents to "keep an eye out for specific instructions regarding virtual learning," which it said would come from the fifth grade teachers, including daily schedules and logging into the school portal.
"We will work to ensure all services, programs, etc. continue to be provided to our 5th grade students during this time of virtual instruction," the letter reads.
A clarification message also sent to the families says not all fifth graders are considered close contacts with a positive case of the virus.
"Since the start of the year, we have had a very high number of positive cases reported among our 5th grade students. Each positive report has been contact traced following DPH & CCSD guidance. If your child was identified as a close contact, then the enrolling adult received a phone call and email," the message said. "If you did not receive a phone call or email, then your child is not a close contact at this time and does not have to quarantine- however ALL 5th grade students will be learning virtually and should refrain from coming to school until August 23rd as we attempt to deep clean and mitigate the continued spread of the virus."
The district also apologized for the "short notice in today's dismissal change."
Should students need a school-issued device to participate in virtual learning, the district asks that parents contact Dawn Alexander, at Dawn.Alexander@cobbk12.org.
The district is also asking parents to keep an eye out for symptoms in their children and report positive cases of COVID-19 by email to the school nurse as soon as possible (melissa.tilden@cobbk12.org).
This story is developing. Check back at mdjonline.com for updates.
