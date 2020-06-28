EAST COBB - Car enthusiasts saw everything from classic cars to custom builds and new sports cars Sunday in a show at the Avenue East Cobb shopping center.
The car show was part of a "Cruise, Brunch, Shop" event Sunday morning hosted by the Avenue and presented by Monster Customs. According to the Avenue, more than 100 custom cars and trucks were part of the show. Families also saw more vintage cars, including popular models from the 1960s and '70s, as well as a classic taxi.
For some of the owners of the older cars, their vehicle was an important part of their family's history.
Danny Saxton, the owner of a green 1974 Porsche 914, has had the car in his family for 42 years. He and his wife, Cathy, sold it to his parents, who later passed it to his sister.
"I bought it, and my parents bought it from us for a down payment for our first house," Dan Saxton said.
Nine years ago, they got the Porsche back, and they have been enjoying it since.
Dr. Eric Plasker and his wife, Lisa, who own a red 1948 Chevrolet 3100 truck, bought the truck in good condition for their 10-year wedding anniversary 22 years ago. Eric Plasker said that they drive it more than they used to now that their children are grown.
Plasker, a chiropractor, said the car fits with a message from his brand and book, "The 100 Year Lifestyle."
"We say, 'Don't get old, get classic,'" he said.
Among the newer, custom cars was a nostalgic reminder of the 1970s -- a 2016 Trans Am inspired by the Pontiac Trans Am in the movie "Smokey and the Bandit."
Tommy Brown, owner of the car, said it was one of only 26 of the model made by Tallahassee, Florida-based Trans Am Worldwide, and only two in Georgia. The cars were all made with the Camaro platform, like the original Trans Am, but with a more modern design.
"I love movie cars, and 'Smokey and the Bandit' is one of my favorite movies," Brown said. "I'm a big car fan, period."
