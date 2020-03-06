After stops at the Hawaiian islands of Kauai, Oahu, Maui and Hawaii, the Grand Princess cruise ship set off for Encenada, Mexico, early this week.
The trip was to take five days, said Bill Lemann, 81, who was aboard the ship with his wife, Kathie, and two friends — all members of Mt. Bethel UMC in east Cobb.
“About day three, which was Wednesday — I’m thinking that would be (March) 4th — the captain made an announcement that said we were proceeding directly to San Francisco and that we would not be making the call to Ensenada,” Bill told the MDJ on an online video call on Friday afternoon.
The coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly around the globe, might have made it onto the ship. Or maybe it had been there all along.
That day, news outlets reported that a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship had died of the coronavirus and at least nine others on the same excursion had become infected. Some passengers from that trip stayed aboard for the current voyage. On Friday, the Miami Herald reported that another person near San Jose, who had been on that previous trip, died from the coronavirus.
Wednesday morning, guests aboard the ship were told, out of an abundance of caution, to leave an open seat between each other to prevent the spread of the virus, Lemann said. That evening, they were told to go to their rooms and remain there. The ship was officially under quarantine.
“Well it wasn’t our plan,” Lemann, said. “But both me and my wife are in good spirits.”
The Lemanns live just behind Sope Creek Elementary School in the Old Paper Mill subdivision. They brought e-books with them for the trip, and the ship has made internet access available to everyone aboard at no charge.
“They have increased the bandwidth so there are times during the day when we can even stream content,” Lemann said. “And the ship board communications system has a huge number of movies including several dozen first-run movies. Kathie and I watched ‘Judy’ last night.”
Food is brought to them three times per day.
Staff “knock on the door, there are two food service people, both wearing masks and they hand us a large tray with both of our meals,” he said.
On Wednesday, a military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 951-foot ship by rope and later retrieved them for analysis at a lab as the vessel lay at sea off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore. Princess Cruises said 45 people were selected for testing. There are about 3,500 people aboard the ship.
During Lemanns’ conversation with the MDJ, the ship’s captain made an announcement over the intercom system.
“This is your captain speaking,” he began. “We hope you’ve had a very pleasant and restful night.”
He told them they were still awaiting the results from the lab.
“As soon as we get any info, we will transmit it to you immediately,” he said, before urging passengers to fill out a form with contact information should public health officials need to find them after their eventual discharge from the ship.
On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence said 21 people aboard the ship had tested positive for the coronavirus — 19 crew and two passengers.
Lemann said the most difficult thing about his quarantine is not knowing how long it will last.
“The biggest thing we would like is to know what’s in store for us,” he said as the ship sailed in circles about 55 miles from the San Francisco coast. “I could deal with just about anything if I know how long I have to put up with it. If they tell me you’re going to be in this room for another 10 days, then I can deal with that.”
Just after the results of the tests were announced Friday evening, Lemann sent the MDJ an email.
“We just learned that we will dock this weekend at a non-commercial dock and will all be tested,” he wrote. “Those testing positive will continue to be quarantined, off the ship I think. I don’t know what will happen to the rest of us.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report
