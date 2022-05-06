Cynthia Rozzo, the founder and longtime publisher of EAST COBBER magazine, is retiring after 29 years of producing the free publication.
Rozzo, who also founded the annual EAST COBBER Parade and Festival, announced her retirement in a publisher’s note in the May/June issue of the magazine. Her last day will be June 29, her 60th birthday.
“I hope you’ve enjoyed reading EAST COBBER as much as I have enjoyed putting each addition together,” Rozzo wrote. “After so many years of meeting readers and business owners, I am reminded everyday of how many really nice people there are in this community. East Cobb has so many residents who take the initiative to help out, to share their opinions, and/or talents, in order to make East Cobb County a better place to live.”
The parade and festival will not take place this year, Rozzo said in the note.
Rozzo moved to east Cobb in 1991. She founded the magazine in 1993 and has since produced 310 issues, 24 parades and thousands of weekly email newsletters and social media posts.
The fate of the magazine is unclear — Rozzo said “its spirit will live on,” adding in a postscript that if anyone “wants to carry on the mission of the magazine and/or the annual parade and festival, feel free to email me at cynthia@eastcobber.com.”
Prior to founding the magazine, Rozzo worked in marketing and public relations. A mother of three, she lives in the Park Ridge subdivision with her husband, George Haralabidis.
“I may have put the magazine out, but it belongs to the East Cobb community. Special credit goes to the East Cobbers that called me to discuss story ideas, submit articles, and to advertise,” Rozzo wrote. “In a world of conglomerates and sensational journalism, your kind comments and constructive criticisms inspired me to continue my work as publisher of a truly grassroots publication that promoted the positive.”
