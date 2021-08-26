Harry Kone, an east Cobb resident and World War II veteran of the Pacific Campaign, was honored by the Cobb Board of Commissioners this month on the occasion of his 101st birthday.
Born in Baltimore in 1920, Kone enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942 after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He earned a Purple Heart during his service, fighting at Guadalcanal, and was honorably discharged in 1945.
Kone lived for five decades in Chicago with his wife Marjorie, working as a public school teacher. In 2012, he joined Marine Corps League Detachment 647 in Marietta and became a life member of the Marine Corps League in 2013.
In recent years, Kone was an advocate for the construction of the Cobb Veterans Memorial. The BOC designated his birthday of August 16, 2021 as Harry Kone Day.
"I appreciate you giving me a day, Harry Kone Day, and I'll use it to the fullest of my abilities," Kone said in a video message to the Board of Commissioners, "and I hope my 101 (year-old) body says, 'Let's do something exciting.'"
