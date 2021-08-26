IMG_0360.jpg

Left to right: Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, along with Tony Gasper, Doug Tasse, Bill Vaughan, and Dave Hambrick present a proclamation to WWII veteran Harry Kone (seated) on the occasion of his 101st birthday.

 Special

Harry Kone, an east Cobb resident and World War II veteran of the Pacific Campaign, was honored by the Cobb Board of Commissioners this month on the occasion of his 101st birthday.

Born in Baltimore in 1920, Kone enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942 after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He earned a Purple Heart during his service, fighting at Guadalcanal, and was honorably discharged in 1945. 

Kone lived for five decades in Chicago with his wife Marjorie, working as a public school teacher. In 2012, he joined Marine Corps League Detachment 647 in Marietta and became a life member of the Marine Corps League in 2013.

In recent years, Kone was an advocate for the construction of the Cobb Veterans Memorial. The BOC designated his birthday of August 16, 2021 as Harry Kone Day.

"I appreciate you giving me a day, Harry Kone Day, and I'll use it to the fullest of my abilities," Kone said in a video message to the Board of Commissioners, "and I hope my 101 (year-old) body says, 'Let's do something exciting.'"

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.