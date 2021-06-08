EAST COBB — A burger chain made its debut Tuesday with a display of decadence that would have made Guy Fieri proud — the carving of a 15-pound burger.
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, a Charlotte-based chain hawking burgers, chicken sandwiches, beer and cocktails, opened its fifth Georgia store Monday and held a ribbon cutting and “burger cutting” celebration Tuesday. The east Cobb location is located on Sandy Plains Road near its intersection with Shallowford Road — other locations are in Smyrna, Roswell, Chamblee and Decatur.
The menu lists classic burger archetypes — barbecue, bacon, mushroom and swiss. A wide array of craft beers are on tap, and cocktails have names like “Grand Daddy,” “Bad Betty” and “Drunky Elvis Shake.”
The interior is decorated “kind of like a ’60s Garage,” as Dean Keith, the east Cobb location’s managing partner, put it. The interior has dark wood finishes and diamond plate metal accents; walls are decorated with guitars, classic rock album covers, movie posters and street signs.
The big burger cut for the cameras was a large version of the restaurant’s “Bad A** Burger.” Bruce Fisher, kitchen training coordinator, explained its construction. A brioche bun made by a bakery in Aspen, Colorado supported the 10.5 pounds of ground beef that had to be baked in the oven. Layered on top was American cheese and 10 slices of deep-fried bacon. Then there was leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and 15 pieces of applewood smoked bacon, plus condiments.
The store was originally slated to open in February 2020, Keith said, but the pandemic pushed that back
“They've had this site for a while, and COVID happened, they couldn't get it open,” said Keith, who opened a Bad Daddy’s location in Huntsville and will soon open one in Montgomery. “We're excited to be part of the community and look forward to serving the Marietta community for years to come,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.