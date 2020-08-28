Temple Kol Emeth, a synagogue in east Cobb, and the Anti-Defamation League will host an interfaith gathering Monday where they will announce an anti-bias initiative after swastikas were painted outside of an east Cobb subdivision last week.
On Aug. 21, six swastikas were painted on fences outside the Kings Farm subdivision off Post Oak Tritt Road. Police department spokeswoman Shenise McDonald said Friday morning there were no leads and the case is still under investigation.
Kol Emeth Rabbi Larry Sernovitz said history has shown that such events need to be addressed quickly.
“Anti-Semitism is just part of a bigger body of hatred that is out there, and the only way to combat that is with love and education,” he said. “Because when you're able to dehumanize another individual, that means that their life is expendable. And what we've been taught in the Jewish community from our history is that when dehumanization begins to happen, when people are willing to act out and and really show their hatred towards the other, that's when the breakdown of society begins to take place. We have too much of it in our world right now.”
To that end, Sernovitz and the Anti-Defamation League will announce Monday a series of multi-faith, public programs on bias training and “how to be an ally … so that when we see ugliness, when we see hate, that it's not just any one group standing up for itself, but we're all standing up for each other.”
He hopes to host the first such program before Rosh Hashana, which begins at sunset, Sept. 18. The programming will resume sometime after the holiday, he said.
Sernovitz's goal is for each program to stand alone, so that people can join at any point in the series.
Incidents such as the one in east Cobb are on the rise, according to the ADL’s Allison Padilla-Goodman, vice president of the organization’s southern division.
“We are living in times of alarming hatred, bigotry and anti-Semitism,” Padilla-Goodman, who will be at Monday's event, said in a statement. “Last year, ADL documented our largest number ever of anti-Semitic incidents, including a 19% increase in incidents of anti-Semitic vandalism from the previous year. Each of these incidents leave entire communities feeling targeted, fearful, and alone.”
The event will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Temple Kol Emeth.
