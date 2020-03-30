Sterling Estates East Cobb assisted living facility is on lockdown after executives say a resident tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
In a message on its website on Sunday, the senior living facility announced they'd learned of the positive test the day prior.
"The resident reported abdominal pain on March 26th. There was no reported fever but out of an abundance of caution we reached out to emergency services. Emergency medical services determined that it was in the resident’s best interest to be hospitalized. While there, a COVID-19 test was administered and came back positive," the message reads in part.
Officials at the assisted living also say they are conducting a cleaning of the resident's apartment and will conduct additional cleanings of their common areas.
The resident is still in the hospital in stable condition, and since the resident's reported pain, "no other residents or staff have exhibited or expressed any COVID-19 related symptoms," according to Nathan Madigan, vice president of operations for the company that manages Sterling Estates.
Company executives say they are taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus and are in regular contact with the resident's family, as well as Cobb & Douglas Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"At this time, there are no other known cases of COVID-19 at Sterling Estates," the online message continues. "We have conducted an investigation to identify staff who have had direct contact with the individual."
Staff with known exposure have been asked to self-isolate and to report symptoms including:
- Feeling feverish or temperature over 100.4
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
- Sore throat
- Stomach pain
Staff members are being screened for symptoms, including through a temperature check, three times per day, according to the facility's message.
They are also being instructed to wear masks and gloves while in the community, and those in direct contact with residents must also wear eye protection while providing care to residents.
Meanwhile, residents are being told to stay in their rooms "until further notice." The facility's announcement shows staff are checking each resident's temperature twice daily and providing in-room meals.
"Although we have been hopeful that the virus would not make it into our community, we have been preparing for weeks as if it would," officials said. "Now that it has occurred, we are confident in our team, believe in our plan and without question remain resolute in our dedication to keeping all of our residents and staff safe."
Valarie Crow, a spokeswoman with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said the health department is "working closely" with the assisted living facility and its staff are taking the necessary steps to respond.
Crow said all assisted living facilities should follow CDC guidelines, which instruct them to:
Restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life situations;
Restrict all volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel (HCP), including non-essential healthcare personnel (e.g., barbers);
Cancel all group activities and communal dining;
Implement active screening of residents and HCP for fever and respiratory symptoms.
