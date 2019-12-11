Former Cobb County Chairman Tim Lee will be posthumously honored Monday when the county's governing board is expected to rename the East Cobb Senior Center the Tim D. Lee Senior Center.
Lee died Sept. 29 after a yearlong battle with cancer. The former county chairman is known for bringing the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County.
Lee was first elected to public office in 2002 when he joined the board as the District 3 commissioner. The East Cobb Senior Center is in District 3.
“Tim was a passionate advocate for seniors throughout his tenure at the County,” District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said in a news release. “He enjoyed the activities at the East Cobb Senior Center and, as their caregiver, would often accompany his parents. Prior to serving as the chairman, Tim was the District 3 commissioner. It is only fitting to rename the East Cobb Senior Center to the Tim D. Lee Senior Center in his honor.”
Birrell said she has spoken to the other commissioners, who have told her they support renaming the center.
"Each commissioner has the privilege, I guess you could say, of naming rights in their district for parks, facilities, county roads," she said.
Lee is survived by his wife, Annette, their three children and their six grandchildren. His family members will attend the Board of Commissioners meeting.
