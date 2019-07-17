Drivers in east Cobb may want to amend their travel plans Thursday as work continues on a roundabout at one intersection.
Traffic will be rerouted around the intersection at Post Oak Tritt and Hembree roads as contractors place asphalt on the road. The work is expected to occur from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Police officers will be on site.
Expected to be complete in March of 2020, the project consists of constructing a roundabout at the intersection and other improvements, including enhanced street lighting and sidewalk ramp upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In March of 2018, Cobb commissioners approved a contract with Glosson Enterprises for the road improvements, but earlier this month approved a no-cost change order to the $1.3-million-plus contract to revise the contract completion date to March 31, 2020. In a memo regarding the contract, Cobb Department of Transportation Director Erica Parish wrote that Glosson requested the time extension, citing construction activity being adversely affected by inclement weather, resulting in fewer available work days, and utility delays with Atlanta Gas Light.
