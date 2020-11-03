An east Cobb precinct will stay open until 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after opening 20 minutes late.
Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard signed an order Tuesday afternoon to keep the Sope Creek 02 precinct at Sope Creek Elementary School open 20 minutes later than other polling locations in the county.
"The precinct opened 20 minutes late due to a late-arriving poll manager," the county said in a news release. "Otherwise, voters have reported little to no waiting at Cobb's 145 precincts."
Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote tonight.
