EAST COBB – A maroon minivan cruised into the parking lot Sunday morning at the Phoenix at Johnson Ferry, a nursing home in east Cobb. A man stood through its sunroof holding a sign.
“I love you mom,” read one side. The man turned it around so that the other side faced the dozen-plus residents who had come out that morning for the first time in almost two months. It said “MOM.”
“Did you know what ‘MOM’ upside down is?” he yelled before flipping the sign. “WOW!”
The team at Phoenix had decided that the coronavirus pandemic, despite its disproportionate impact on older adults, would not completely shut down the celebration of Mother’s Day, so they organized a parade Sunday afternoon. Families drove in circles around the facility, waving at their parents and grandparents. Some brought flowers. Some waved signs.
As businesses around Georgia begin to reopen, older adults remain confined to their homes or care facilities. When Gov. Brian Kemp announced the end of the state’s shelter-in-place order, he also said that it would still apply to the elderly through June 12.
According to the most recent data from the state departments of public and community health, nursing home residents make up 12.7% of all confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia, but 47.8% of its deaths.
“It’s very sad,” said Laura Sawicki, who had come to the facility Sunday to visit her mother, Marlene Larson. Sawicki said she would typically take her mother out for brunch or dinner on Mother’s Day.
Instead, “We all did a video (chat) – Google Duo,” she said. “Everybody’s doing stuff like that now because, what else can you do?”
The facility has 43 residents, said executive director Piper Coffey. For the nearly two-dozen who came out Sunday, it was their first time outside since March.
Coffey’s biggest concern going into the parade was that families would get emotional and violate social distancing guidelines. Residents, Coffey said, have been antsy after almost two months of self-isolation.
“They were ready to rock out,” she said.
But visitors stayed in their cars, and residents remained in their chairs that had been laid out in front of the building -- with the exception of one who walked over to a car to pet a dog that had stuck its head out the window.
Janna and Craig Leff drove by in a white SUV with signs taped along the passenger side, facing the facility and its residents. One of them read, “Nancy Leff is the best mom.”
“We don’t want to get close to them,” Craig Leff said. “This is the best we can do, and we’re fine with it.”
“It’s sad, quite honestly,” Janna Leff added, “because you lose that physical connection, which I think is key. But I’m so happy that they’re doing this for them. I think it’s wonderful and will give them a bright day and some new memories.”
