An east Cobb movie destination will celebrate the grand reopening of its theaters this week after a $1 million renovation took it from discount to state-of-the-art, according to a news release.
The renovated 5-screen movie theater, at Picture Show in the Merchant’s Exchange shopping center just east of the intersection of Johnson Ferry and Roswell roads, will reopen for business on Friday.
Picture Show Entertainment announced the renovations modernized the facility and added luxury items, such as reclining seats, wall-to-wall screens and enhanced visual and cinematic sound presentation, as well as an extended cafe menu.
The menu includes Angus burgers, french fries, pizza, chicken bites, edible cookie dough and funnel cake fries. But not to worry, the company added, "our 100% all beef hot dogs — a crowd favorite — will remain $1."
The company said more renovations are planned in coming months, and will include the introduction of a "robust selection" of draft and bottled beer, wine and frozen cocktails.
“My team takes great pride in the ability to play a role in providing the latest in projection, sound, and seating options, while keeping admission and concession pricing the lowest in our market,” said Katie Mills, general manager of Picture Show at Merchant’s Exchange. “All of these new additions add even more to the already exceptional value offered at our location, and I’m confident that our regular moviegoers, as well as new guests will enjoy the elevated experience.”
To celebrate its grand re-opening the theater will offer a free small popcorn with the purchase of any size drink from Friday until Sunday, March 15.
New ticket prices range from $4.50 to $8.75, depending on the day of the week and time of the movie, according to the company's news release.
- Matinee ticket (before 12 p.m.)
- Adult: $4.50
- Children (3-13): $4.50
- Seniors (60+): $4.50
- Matinee ticket (before 6 p.m.)
- Adult: $6.25
- Children (3-13): $5.75
- Seniors (60+): $6
- Evening (after 6 p.m.)
- Adult: $8.25
- Children (3-13): $5.75
- Seniors (60+): $6
- Weekend (Friday-Sunday after 6 p.m.)
- Adult: $8.75
- Children (3-13): $5.75
- Seniors (60+): $6
- Tuesday (all day)
- Adult: $4.50
- Children (3-13): $4.50
- Seniors (60+): $4.50
Advanced reserve seating is available for purchase by visiting www.pictureshowent.com, www.fandango.com and other online ticketing sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.