The groups backing cityhood pushes for East Cobb and Lost Mountain have announced who will conduct their respective feasibility studies, bringing their plans a step closer to realization.
The East Cobb Cityhood (ECC) group, led by state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, has tapped Georgia State University to conduct its study, which previously did a study of the area in 2018. Lost Mountain advocates selected The Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia.
In addition to the movements in east and west Cobb, there are two other cityhood efforts underway in Cobb County: one in Mableton and one in Vinings.
UGA found in 2020 that a proposed city of Mableton in south Cobb would be financially feasible. The Vinings Exploratory Committee, meanwhile, says on its website it has raised over $14,000 as it shops around for its own study.
Feasibility studies are a required part of any proposal to create a new city in Georgia. The studies will examine the proposed boundaries of the city and the residents who would live within it to determine whether the government would be financially viable.
The East Cobb push is required to commission a new study because of changes to the proposal since it first surfaced several years ago. But that last proposal passed the viability test. Georgia State found the proposed municipality could bring in a surplus of revenue without raising property taxes, while hiring a police department of about 140 officers and a city staff of around 35. The city would also have been the most populous and wealthiest in Cobb County.
Those results are likely to change when the results of the new study come back. By shrinking the proposed borders, the estimated population has been slashed from nearly 97,000 to between 50,000 and 60,000. The plan for a separate police and fire department was also scrapped.
The group initially proposed to only offer three services for East Cobb: zoning, parks, and code enforcement. But a news release Monday said the group has decided to add road construction and maintenance responsibilities—which the city is required to assume, unless it reaches an agreement with the county—as its fourth service.
Dollar said the addition of road upkeep to the study was included "for transparency's sake." While a future city of East Cobb could negotiate to contract road work with the county, he felt it prudent to add the service to the study for a fuller picture of what costs the city might incur, should those negotiations be unsuccessful.
The East Cobb study is due to be completed by Nov. 1. Preserve West Cobb, the Lost Mountain advocacy group, said their study should be finished this fall.
