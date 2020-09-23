A man who was barricaded in his home with a gun in a standoff with police Tuesday fired shots at officers, Cobb police say.
Early Tuesday morning, officers went to a neighborhood on Kingsley Drive off Post Oak Tritt Road in east Cobb to respond to a report of gunfire coming from the house, according to the Cobb County Police Department. When they arrived at about 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, they heard shots fired in their direction from a house in the 200 block of Kingsley Drive.
When officers arrived, there was only one occupant in the house, Donald Welborn, 57, said Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for Cobb Police.
A SWAT team and negotiators responded to the scene, and were there for over four hours before Welborn was taken into custody. Welborn was arrested without any injuries to him or officers, according to police. A bomb team helped check the home, which was cleared with no explosive devices found.
Donald Welborn faces eight counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and three counts of reckless conduct. Jail records show he is being held in the Cobb County jail without bond.
The incident is still under investigation, and Cobb Police asks anyone with information to contact them at 770-499-3945.
