The Fresh Market grocery store on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta is closing Nov. 18, the national supermarket company confirmed Friday.
A total of 55 people work at the Marietta store, with 33 employees on a full-time basis, The Fresh Market communications director Meghan Flynn told the MDJ.
“In less than a week we have already been able to place one third of full-time team members into other The Fresh Market locations in Atlanta,” Flynn said. “We anticipate being able to place the majority of the remaining team members at our other locations or to help them find alternative placements at neighboring businesses by the time we close the store.”
Flynn did not say why the east Cobb store is closing.
She did mention, however, the store's closing specials of 30% off grocery items and 25% off wine.
Flynn also pointed out the company’s two locations closest to the Johnson Ferry Road store, on Roswell Road in Atlanta and on Woodstock Road in Roswell.
Neither of those stores are in Cobb County.
In July the company announced 15 other store closures nationwide, including two in the metro Atlanta area, in Snellville and North Druid Hills.
The Fresh Market website states it opened in 1982, with a focus on fresh local produce, and comprises 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S.
