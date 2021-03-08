The Flying Biscuit Cafe is expected to open in east Cobb on March 15, the restaurant has confirmed.
The restaurant is training employees this week and will open its doors to the public a week from Monday, Daryl Dollinger, a Flying Biscuit representative, told the Marietta Daily Journal.
The Cobb Board of Commissioners will consider granting a waiver to allow the restaurant to sell alcohol at its Tuesday meeting.
The restaurant’s alcohol application was automatically denied due to a county ordinance that prohibits businesses from serving alcohol within 600 feet of certain buildings. Flying Biscuit is within 600 feet of East Cobb library.
The County License Review Board unanimously recommended approval of a waiver after a hearing was held, according to the minutes of the hearing. The restaurant’s attorney pointed out in the hearing that the same shopping center — Parkaire Landing at the corner of Johnson Ferry and Lower Roswell Roads — is home to a Kroger that sells beer and wine. Seven other businesses within a half mile of Flying Biscuit also have licenses.
Other Flying Biscuit locations in metro Atlanta serve beer, wine and cocktails such as bloody marys and mimosas. The first Flying Biscuit Cafe opened in 1993 in Atlanta’s Candler Park neighborhood. There are now more than 20 locations across four states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.