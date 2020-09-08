A Roswell woman has died after her car collided with a dump truck at an east Cobb intersection Tuesday morning, police say.
According to Cobb County Police Department, the crash occurred at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at Shallowford Road and Chimney Lake Drive.
A red 2000 Kenworth dump truck was traveling west on Shallowford Road toward Chimney Lake Drive while a white 2010 Lincoln MKZ was going south on Chimney Lake Drive in the left turn lane onto Shallowford Road, according to investigators. The dump truck, driven by Keith Rosado, 50, of Cartersville, approached the intersection on a green light as the Lincoln, driven by Janet Muse, 62, of Roswell, crossed in front of it, investigators said. The front of the dump truck collided with the driver side of the Lincoln.
Muse had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Rosado of Cartersville, was not injured and did not require medical attention.
This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.