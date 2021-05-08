In an email to supporters this week, the East Cobb Cityhood Committee said it said it had begun a series of social media posts titled “Look who’s leading,” introducing its dozen-plus members.
The organization’s leadership team has changed slightly since it was announced in March. According to its website, the East Cobb Cityhood Committee leadership team now includes:
- Craig Chapin, a technology entrepreneur;
- Cindy Cooperman, a sales executive in the technology industry;
- Joe Gavalis, a member of the Cobb County Neighborhood Safety Commission and owner of a Security Consulting Company;
- Sarah Haas, a fitness instructor;
- Greg Hardin, an information technology executive in the healthcare industry;
- Scott Hausman, a technology executive;
- Amy Henry, a sales professional, fitness instructor and nutritionist;
- Jim Kolowich, director of operations at French Graffiti;
- Jerry Quan, a Cobb County School District police officer and retired Cobb County Police Department major;
- Mitch Rhoden, President and CEO of Futren Hospitality and former chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce;
- Kim Sherk, the founding director and vice president of the North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force Foundation, Inc.;
- Scott Sweeney, Chairman of the State Board of Education and former chair of the Cobb Board of Education;
- and David Womack, whose biography has not been published on the committee’s website.
A list provided to the MDJ in March included Carolyn Roddy and Valerie Smith. Neither was listed on the committee’s website as of Saturday. Haas, Hardin, Kolowich and Sherk, meanwhile, were not included in the original list shared in March.
Gavalis, Quan and Womack are veterans of the 2019 cityhood effort, which went into hibernation amid allegations its proponents were secretive and disorganized.
The resurrected movement — led by a new crop of volunteers, with a revised proposal — insists it has learned from past mistakes and will be more transparent this time around.
The state legislature will consider a bill next year that, if approved, would send a referendum before residents of the proposed city in November 2022. If those voters approve the referendum, the first municipal elections in the city of East Cobb will be in the spring of 2023.
