The Cobb Chamber of Commerce's East Cobb Area Council has chosen two 2019 Citizens of the Year.
Tom Bills, a senior project manager with Cobb County Parks, and Mack Cobb, who has served as Pope High School's football coach for the middle school feeder program since 1987, were presented with the award Tuesday.
Citizen of the Year Awards are given to honor individuals who are recognized as role models and who have had a long-term impact on the community, according to a news release from the chamber. Bills and Cobb were chosen for their "definable, exceptional deeds," with which they have made their community a better place to live, the release states.
Tom Bills
The Cobb chamber named Bills an East Cobb Citizen of the Year for what the organization said was his "tireless advocacy" in the community.
Bills has served as the treasurer and president of Friends for the East Cobb Park and volunteered at Walton High School, Keep Cobb Beautiful, Cobb Veterans Foundation, Georgetown University, as well as led fundraising efforts for the organizations.
The chamber also credited Bills with working long hours with other volunteers to establish East Cobb Park off Roswell Road, long before he joined Cobb County Parks as an employee.
"He is truly a tireless servant leader that never seeks the spotlight for himself," the news release states. "He has long been known as someone who wants to create the best possible places for families to enjoy in East Cobb."
Mack Cobb
The chamber said it named Cobb an East Cobb Citizen of the Year for the coach's dedication to students in the region. Over the last four decades, Cobb has coached more than 1,500 East Cobb students, inspiring many former players to continue their football careers after high school.
Like Bills, Cobb has also volunteered much of his time in his community. The coach has focused his attention on feeder programs for students in grades 5-7 at the YMCA, as well as Lassiter and Pope high schools.
"Coach Mack always strived to teach much more than the game of football. He made sure all his players understood that family and schoolwork were more important than football, and that believing in something bigger than yourself came first," the chamber's release states. "His players quickly learned the rules and expectations, understanding that they were loved and supported by their coach."
