Hundreds of families in Cobb County and the surrounding area will be relieved to learn their outstanding medical debt has been eliminated, thanks to the efforts of a local church and a nonprofit.
Eastside Baptist Church off Lower Roswell Road, with help from the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, has canceled the debt of 1,516 area families in need after a monthslong “Knock-Out Medical Debt” campaign.
RIP Medical Debt negotiates down medical debt with donations from partners like Eastside. For $100 in medical debt, they are, on average, able to negotiate it down to $1. Because of this, when the church's congregation raised about $17,000, it was able to clear over $2.9 million in debt.
"We want the community to know that God loves them, we love them, and that we are here for them. That God sees them, and their needs are important to us," said Dr. John Hull, the church's lead pastor. "To be able to take such a burden off of the shoulders of our neighbors living below the poverty level was a no-brainer.”
RIP Medical Debt sent out yellow envelopes to inform recipients of their canceled across the metro Atlanta area.
In Marietta, 575 families had a total of $1.25 million in medical debt canceled.
Hull said he has often seen how debt can weigh on families.
“When we, as the local church, see a need, we need to step forward and meet it. I am honored to serve a church like Eastside that eagerly looks for ways, just like this, to care for and serve our Cobb County community."
