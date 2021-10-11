Early voting for Cobb’s November elections begins Tuesday. Three weeks of voting precede the Nov. 2 election, when Cobb Countians will vote on a new 1% sales tax for education, will elect officials in five of Cobb’s six cities and will elect the Marietta Board of Education.
Early voting will take place Tuesday through Saturday this week, Monday through Saturday next week and Monday through Friday the following week. There is no Sunday voting, and the Friday before the election is the last day of early voting.
Early voting dates and times are as follows:
- Oct. 12-15: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 18-22: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 25-29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any registered Cobb voter can vote early at any of the early voting locations. If voting on Election Day, voters must go to their assigned precinct.
Early voting is taking place at the Cobb County Elections & Registration Main Office in Marietta, The Art Place in Marietta, Roberts School Community Center in Acworth, Austell Collar Park Community Center in Austell, Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw, CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center in Smyrna and Ron Anderson Recreation Center Community Room in Powder Springs.
If voting absentee-by-mail, voters can use ballot dropboxes at any early voting locations except for the CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center. Dropboxes are located inside the polling places and are only accessible during voting hours.
Voters must show a valid government-issued ID to vote.
This is the sixth cycle of the special purpose local option sales tax for education (Ed-SPLOST VI).
If approved, the 1% sales tax on all consumer goods will continue to fund improvements for the county’s two school systems. Collection for Ed-SPLOST VI will start in 2024 and last for five years. It is anticipated to bring in $895 million for Cobb County Schools and $71.5 million for Marietta City Schools.
In the city of Marietta, voters will elect a new school board and Marietta mayor and City Council.
In Acworth, the mayor’s office and two City Council seats are up for election. In Austell, three City Council seats are up for election. In Kennesaw, three council seats are up for election. In Powder Springs, three seats are up for election.
No Smyrna officials are on the ballot this year.
Fifteen of the candidates for municipal elections are unopposed.
Candidates for office are listed below. Candidates with an (I) are incumbents. Write-in candidates do not appear on the ballot.
Acworth:
♦ Tommy Allegood — Mayor (I)
♦ Kimberly Haase — Post 4
♦ Tim Richardson — Post 4 (I)
♦ Tim Houston — Post 5 (I)
Austell:
♦ Melanie Maria Elder — At Large Post 1 (I)
♦ Marlin Lamar, Jr. — Ward 1 (I)
♦ Meredith L. Adams — Ward 3
Kennesaw:
♦ Pat Ferris — Post 3 (I)
♦ Chris Henderson — Post 4 (I)
♦ Antonio Jones — Post 4
♦ Jonathan Fred Bothers — Post 5
Marietta:
♦ Michelle Cooper Kelly — Mayor
♦ Steve “Thunder” Tumlin — Mayor (I)
♦ Cheryl Richardson — Ward 1 (I)
♦ John Silvey — Ward 2
♦ Grif Chalfant — Ward 2 (I)
♦ Johnny Walker — Ward 3 (I)
♦ Catrina Barr — Ward 3 (write-in)
♦ Ted Ferreira — Ward 4
♦ Andy Morris — Ward 4 (I)
♦ Reggie Copeland — Ward 5 (I)
♦ M. Carlyle Kent — Ward 5
♦ Cristina Stallworth — Ward 5
♦ André Sims — Ward 6
♦ Joseph R. Goldstein — Ward 7 (I)
Marietta school board:
♦ Lisa Lindsay — Ward 1
♦ Alex Castro — Ward 1
♦ Jeff DeJarnett — Ward 1
♦ Jason Waters — Ward 2 (I)
♦ P.J. Hardy — Ward 2
♦ A.B. Almy — Ward 3
♦ Erica D. Bush — Ward 3
♦ George Darden — Ward 4
♦ Jaillene Hunter — Ward 4
♦ Angie Smith — Ward 4
♦ Angela Orange — Ward 5 (I)
♦ Kerry Minervini — Ward 6 (I)
♦ Irene Berens — Ward 7 (I)
Powder Springs:
♦ Henry L. Lust — Ward 1 (I)
♦ Doris J. Dawkins — Ward 2 (I)
♦ Nancy Farmer — Ward 3 (I)
♦ Dwayne Green — Ward 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.