Some 11,240 voters had cast a ballot in the municipal elections across Cobb County as of Thursday, up from 5,300 voters this time last week.
Of those, more than 8,500 residents cast an early, in-person ballot for their mayor, council member, or alderman of choice. Another roughly 2,700 had returned an absentee ballot out of more than 4,500 requested ballots.
Early voting ended Friday for the 2021 election cycle, with Election Day ahead on Tuesday. Along with the city posts on the ballot in Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Marietta and Powder Springs, voters will also consider a new 1% sales tax funding the Cobb and Marietta school districts.
In Marietta, four of seven seats on the city’s school board are contested. The marquee matchup, however, is the city’s mayoral race between two-term Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, an executive at Anheuser-Busch, and incumbent Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin. Tumlin, a tax attorney and CPA, is seeking a fourth term.
Tumlin told the MDJ this week he’ll be watching returns along with supporters at Glover Park Brewery on Atlanta Street in Marietta. Kelly, meanwhile, says she’ll be holding a small watch party at home with her family.
Of those who the MDJ was able to reach Friday, the following Marietta candidates said they’d have election night events:
Marietta Councilman Andy Morris will be at the Marietta Local.
Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker will be joining Tumlin at Glover Park Brewery.
Marietta school board candidate George Darden is holding a watch party at 449 Keeler Words Drive in Marietta. One of his opponents, Jaillene Hunter, will be at Mac’s Chop House on the Marietta Square. Angie Smith said she is not hosting an event.
