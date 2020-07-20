One of the county's five early voting locations opened its doors Monday, marking the beginning of early voting for the Aug. 11 primary election runoff.
The approximate wait time at 5 p.m., according to the county's advance voting map? Zero minutes.
“So far it’s not been a great turnout,” Janine Eveler, director of the county’s elections department, said Monday.
It was a stark contrast with the scene May 18, when early voting opened at Whitlock for the June 9 primary. That day began with wait times around 70 minutes early in the morning, which settled at around a half-hour as the day went on.
Although Eveler didn’t have an official vote tally when contacted shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, she said runoff elections typically draw fewer voters.
Voters in south and east Cobb will have more reason to cast a ballot in the runoff, she said, with candidates for county commission districts 2 and 4 on the ballot. But early voting locations in those districts won’t open until Aug. 3.
Despite low turnout Monday, the department has seen a record of absentee ballot applications.
During a meeting of the Cobb Board of Elections July 13, Eveler said the department had received 50,000 applications. But 48,000 of those were “rollover voters” — the elderly or disabled who opted, when they voted in the June 9 primary, to receive an absentee ballot for every election this cycle.
The department recently debuted a new tool making it easier for someone to apply for an absentee ballot. Voters can load an already-completed absentee ballot application form by entering their name and date of birth on the county elections department’s website. The tool pulls voters’ information from existing registration files.
Although the department struggled to count a deluge of absentee ballots in the days after the June 9 primary, Eveler is still encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots and limit the possibility of getting or spreading the coronavirus.
The department also struggled to recruit poll workers ahead of the June 9 primary. Eveler said that election was hard on those who did volunteer, and some might choose not to come back. She said the department is still recruiting workers for Aug. 11 and the Nov. 3 general election.
Early voting locations
♦ Cobb Elections and Registration Office, 736 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 20-Aug. 7
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, July 25 and Aug. 1
♦ North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S Main St., Acworth
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
♦ Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
♦ East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
♦ West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
♦ There is no voting on Sundays, Aug. 8, or Aug. 10.
On Election Day, Aug. 11, polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters must go to their assigned polling locations. For more information, including voters’ eligibility and a sample ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page.”
