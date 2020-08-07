As of Thursday, over 22,000 people voted in the runoff election scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Cobb County elections office.
The last day of early voting was Friday. The Cobb County Board of Elections and Voter Registration is expected to have cumulative totals on its website by Monday.
Of 22,296 ballots that were either cast in person or returned to elections officials through the mail or drop boxes, the overwhelming majority, 17,832, were absentee, per the Cobb Elections website. The remaining 4,464 votes were in-person early voting at the county’s main elections office and a few other polling locations around the county.
Of in-person early voting ballots, 2,780 were Democratic, 647 were Republican and 1,037 were nonpartisan. Absentee ballots included 8,989 Democratic, 3,160 Republican and 5,683 nonpartisan.
Up to 36,317 absentee ballots had been issued but not returned as of Thursday.
It’s difficult to compare runoff elections to previous ones, because turnout depends heavily on which races enter the runoff and whether it’s one or two parties that have a runoff, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said. Usually, primary runoff elections have a turnout ranging from 10-15%.
“It’ll be lower than the primary, for sure,” she said.
The June 9 primary election, which included the postponed March presidential primary, had a total turnout of 187,866. That’s about 36.3% of registered Cobb voters.
According to the county elections website, wait times at the elections office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta were about 15 minutes Friday afternoon. Eveler said that was consistent throughout the day, though earlier in the week wait times were closer to zero.
Tuesday’s runoff election will decide six local races:
♦ the Democratic primary runoff for Cobb County District 4 commissioner between Shelia Edwards and Monique Sheffield;
♦ the Republican primary runoff for Cobb County District 2 commissioner between Fitz Johnson and Andy Smith;
♦ the nonpartisan judicial race to replace retiring Superior Court Judge Steve Schuster, between Jason Marbutt and Greg Shenton;
♦ the Democratic primary runoff between Lisa Cambell and Kyle Rinaudo deciding who will challenge state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth;
♦ the nonpartisan Cobb State Court Post 6 judicial race between Trina Griffiths and Diana M. Simmons and
♦ the Cobb Clerk of Superior Court Democratic primary runoff between Nancy Syrop and Connie Taylor.
