Early voting begins Monday for the special election in House District 34.
The district, formerly held by state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, encompasses parts of Marietta and Kennesaw. Reeves resigned from his post last month to take a job with the Georgia Institute of Technology.
While Election Day is set for June 15, early voting locations will be open for three weeks at the Cobb Board of Elections main office at 736 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, and the North Cobb Regional Library at 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
Hours for both locations are as follows:
- May 24-28: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- June 1-4: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- June 5-6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 7-11: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Early voting locations will be closed Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30, Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day), and Monday, June 14. On Election Day, voters must vote at their assigned polling location. To check your polling location, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said she recommends voters who wish to vote via absentee ballot request their ballot by June 9. Ballots can be returned in-person to an early voting location or mailed in, but must be received by Election Day.
The five candidates who have qualified for the race include two Republicans: Devan Seabaugh, vice president of administration for Metro Atlanta Ambulance, and former Kennesaw Councilman David Blinkhorn; two Democrats: Marietta attorney Sam Hensley Jr. and Priscilla Smith, who lost to Reeves in the last election; and Libertarian Chris Neill.
Of the 30,087 people who voted in the November 3rd general election, Reeves received 16,888 votes or 56% to Smith's 13,199 votes.
