MARIETTA — Early, in-person voting for the Jan. 5 runoff election began Monday in Cobb County, where most voters were spared the long lines they endured earlier this year.
That said, not everyone was happy.
West Cobb lawmakers and residents were riled Monday, saying the county’s last-minute decision to move an early voting center from the Ward Recreation Center, in the heart of west Cobb, to Powder Springs’ Ron Anderson Recreation Center amounted to disenfranchisement.
The move was announced last Thursday along with the opening, in the third and final week of the early voting period, of two additional centers — one in Smyrna, the other in the county’s northeastern corner. The county had faced withering criticism from advocacy groups for its decision to offer only five early voting locations, instead of the 11 it had offered ahead of the general election.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, said she had received more than 70 phone calls, text messages and emails from angry constituents who had gone to the Ward Recreation Center to vote.
“It is inappropriate and, I think, reckless to make changes to polling locations two days before early voting starts,” Ehrhart said. “There is no time to get word out to voters that polling locations have changed, many of my constituents ... are senior citizens. They’re not online.”
Ehrhart, state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, and a handful of area residents called into the Cobb Board of Elections during its Monday meeting to voice their displeasure.
Even state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs — who had called to urge Eveler to open a larger early voting center in the mold of Fulton’s State Farm Arena — called the lack of early voting locations in west Cobb “glaring.”
Eveler defended the decision, saying “our goal was to try and distribute the polling locations that we were able to staff.” She has repeatedly said the county could not again offer 11 early voting centers because poll managers had quit after the grueling general election.
But she acknowledged Monday the decision to move an early voting center “left a hole in west Cobb.”
“I don't think that we can do a west Cobb one,” Eveler said. “If we were to even be able to do that, it would be that last week, but I don’t want to promise that we can do that.”
Republican U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are running in the Jan. 5 runoff to keep their seats against Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff after both were unable to secure more than 50% of the vote in the November general election. The runoff has gained national attention as the seats will determine which party has control of the Senate.
Around noon Monday, voters could be expected to wait for two hours at the main elections office at 736 Whitlock Ave., according to the county’s website. The next longest wait time was 70 minutes at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center. The other wait times were 45 minutes at the North Cobb Regional Library, 30 minutes at the Riverside EpiCenter and 20 minutes at the East Cobb Government Service Center.
“It’s slow, but it’s going,” said Renee Calhoun, a Morehouse College administrator who lives in Smyrna. “I’m standing right here until I vote. Even if I stand here all day and night, I held aside an entire day to do nothing but this.”
Eveler said early voting was going well.
“The Main Office is the only location with a significant line,” she said in an email, adding that disabled and elderly voters, who can go to the front of the line, have gone there more than other locations. “I would urge voters to check the wait times on cobbelections.org. They may be able to drive a little farther, but have a much shorter wait time. Additionally, people are going to sites that were open in the past, but are not open this election.”
Voters at the polling location stressed the importance of the two Georgia seats in the overall makeup of the United States Senate, either hoping to protect its Republican majority or flip it Democratic.
Calhoun, who voted for Ossoff and Warnock, said she is happy to be “a part of making history even now.”
“Everyone is eligible to vote needs to vote in this runoff. We need to get those seats, otherwise anything (President-elect) Joe Biden and (Vice President-elect) Kamala Harris could do will be null and void,” she said.
Marietta resident Ralph Keller, who works for glass manufacturer TruLite, said he wants to keep a Republican-controlled Senate to challenge the Democratic majority in the House.
“I want to keep Georgia on the path that we've been on,” he said. “I want to make sure we keep Republicans in the Senate and basically keep the two-party system. I think Kelly Loeffler has a chance to prove herself if she gets a full term, and I think David Perdue is doing a pretty good job.”
Five locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday this week, and Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Voters may visit any of the following locations and are reminded to bring a photo ID:
- Cobb elections’ main office at 736 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta
- North Cobb Regional Library at 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw
- East Cobb Government Center at 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- Riverside EpiCenter at 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
- Ron Anderson Recreation Center at 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs
Two additional locations will open Dec. 28, the third week of the early voting period, and will be available Monday-Wednesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Thursday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.:
- The Arts Place-Mountain View at 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
- The Smyrna Community Center at 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna
There will be no early voting on Sundays, as well as from Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1-4. Those who want to vote on New Year’s Eve will have shortened hours to do so, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Voters who wait until Election Day will have to cast their ballots at their assigned precincts, which they can look up on the Georgia secretary of state’s website. They must also bring their IDs.
During its Monday meeting, the Board of Elections approved an emergency precinct change.
Bethany Presbyterian Church, citing the coronvairus and security concerns, told the elections department it no longer wanted to host precinct Willeo 01. The board voted to move the precinct to Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, at 4495 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta.
