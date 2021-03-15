Cobb County police are investigating a crash that injured an electric scooter rider early Sunday near Smyrna.
According to investigators, the crash happened at 3:36 a.m. Sunday on Smyrna Powder Springs Road at McNeal Drive when the operator of a black Blade10 electric scooter lost control of the scooter, traveling east on Smyrna Powder Springs Road toward McNeal Drive.
The rider, Nicholas Micciche, 40, of Marietta, was separated from the scooter and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.
Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
