POWDER SPRINGS — Soft-spoken and clad in a creaseless three-piece suit, Dwayne Green cuts to the chase.
“I’ve never been in politics,” Green said from a sitting room in the sprawling downtown mansion that’s home to Greener Pastures Funeral Home. “My background is the funeral home. I’m all business.”
The jack-of-all-trades entrepreneur is a cosmetologist and tailor, owner of a boutique, a monument company, and the funeral home. With his victory in the race for the Ward 3 seat on the Powder Springs City Council this month, he’s now got one more thing on his plate starting in January.
The election was the closest in Cobb County of this election cycle, as Green bested incumbent Nancy Farmer by just six votes. Farmer frequently found herself on the short side of 3-2 votes on the council, and Green enjoyed the financial support of Councilman Patrick Bordelon. Door-knocking and glad-handing wore out the first-time candidate, so much so that he’d gone to bed before the results came in.
Green has, however, served for several years on the city’s Downtown Development Authority, the appointed body driving the swift efforts to redevelop the city center along Marietta Street. He took that opportunity partially because he’s invested in several properties downtown and considers himself one of its business leaders.
“I’m invested here. I love this city. I’m here, and my family lineage is going to be here, so I want to know what’s going on, and try to be a strong part of the progress moving forward with the city,” said Green, who moved to the area eight years ago from Atlanta to operate his own funeral home, after decades in the business.
On top of everything else, Green is a deacon at Marietta’s Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and speaks with a deacon’s gravity on questions of the future, of life and death. He explained his philosophy that a public servant’s aim should be to see their good deeds multiplied.
“We’re all going to leave here, and we don’t know the day nor the hour,” he said. “What I’ve learned is, you duplicate yourself … I’m trying to make sure that my seat is filled by someone with equivalent, or even greater knowledge than I brought to the table.”
During Green’s tenure, the Downtown Development Authority’s most consequential decision in recent years was the construction of Thurman Springs Park and its amphitheater in the heart of the city. Green supported the measure and like its namesake, current Mayor Al Thurman, envisions the site as a catalyst for a host of investment.
“I followed the incumbent that I was running against. I mean, it’s on record, some of the things that (Farmer) voted against, like the amphitheater. Now you can see the love, and the community has really embraced it … That’s what initiated me to run,” Green said.
“Once folks were aware that I was running — because everybody knows me passing down the street, they blow their horn. I was like, ‘Wow, these people are really for this.’ They see it, they see that Mr. Green is for progress. You just see people in your corner,” he added.
Green said he wasn’t yet prepared to weigh in on a debate that continues to rage around the metro Atlanta area: whether the investment by developers is worth the tax breaks they receive from local governments. He preferred to “get (his) feet planted” before wading into that policy argument.
But the freshman official made a case for what the city could look like some day, if its success continues.
“You’re familiar with Marietta Square, Smyrna, Kennesaw — there’s no reason that Powder Springs can’t be (that) too,” he said. “Each of them have their own unique style, but there’s no reason Powder Springs can’t be similar, but still keeping this aura about Powder Springs, and its historic uniqueness, you know, that home town feel.”
