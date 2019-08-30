Now a month old, seven puppies rescued from a Marietta dumpster where they were left to die at birth are thriving.
The pups have been in the loving care of foster volunteers associated with a Cobb nonprofit for newborn puppies and will be available for adoption in just over five weeks.
Sloan, Ferris, Bueller, Grace, Jeanie, Rooney and Cameron were found in a dumpster for cardboard behind a store on Dallas Highway just a few hours after they were born on Aug. 28.
Some of the puppies still had their umbilical cords attached when they were discovered inside a cardboard box by Dallas couple Tara and Craig Sloan around 2:30 p.m. as they were on their way home from church.
They stopped at the Tuesday Morning store at 3600 Dallas Highway to get broken down cardboard boxes from the dumpster behind the shop, intending to use the boxes for church bake sales.
Hearing what they thought were kittens, they soon found the source of the squeaking.
After police were called the puppies were transferred into the care of Bosley’s Place, a Cobb nonprofit established in 2014 to care for homeless and orphaned newborn puppies until they are old enough for adoption.
Bosley’s Place founder and director Jennifer Siegel is currently awaiting the results of DNA tests to determine which breeds the puppies are.
Four are female and three are male.
“Normally I would say a pitbull mix but two or three of them have longer hair,” Siegel told the MDJ when the puppies were a day old. “They’re going to be medium to large size dogs, they’re definitely not a small breed.”
At the time the puppies were as helpless as can be, needing to be fed via bottles and tubes every couple of hours and unable to see or regulate their body temperature.
Several could fit comfortably in the palm of a hand.
They would have died within an hour or two if not found, Siegel said.
But now their round bellies reflect contentment, healthy appetites and safe surroundings.
Their eyes are open and they don’t need as much intensive supervision.
“Their little personalities are just beginning to come out, all of them sweet and playful,” Siegel told the MDJ this week.
She says the seven puppies are growing up with a “pseudo sibling” — a single puppy whose mother was hit and killed by a car in Savannah, Georgia.
“She is only one day older than them so in essence they are already paying it forward,” Siegel said.
A couple of the puppies were taken to The Grande at Sterling Estates, a memory care center and senior living facility in west Cobb, at three weeks of age so the residents could enjoy bottle-feeding and cuddling them.
This Saturday the puppies, which are currently divided among three foster homes, will be reunited at the Bosley’s Place facility on Cobb Drive in Smyrna where the Sloans will see them for the first time since pulling them out of the trash.
The puppies will also receive their first vaccination, Siegel said, adding that none have been pre-adopted.
“They will make their debut at our adoption event after their nine week birthday, a week after their second vaccination.”
Police have not apprehended anyone in relation to the puppies being dumped.
Officers told Siegel there was no video footage available from any of the neighboring properties to help identify the culprit.
In Georgia, animal abandonment is a misdemeanor crime which carries a maximum sentence of a $1,000 fine and up to 12 months in jail for each count, under the Georgia Animal Protection Act.
Animal cruelty can also be a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the circumstances of the case.
Siegel has received several hundred dollars in donations to help look after the puppies, among the others she takes in on a daily basis.
