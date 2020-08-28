A Kennesaw resident was shot in the shoulder Thursday morning after trying to force his way into the wrong house while in a drunken stupor.
Gregory Pendleton, 28, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after officers found him lying in the house’s front yard just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of North Avenue and Maple Drive in Kennesaw.
Pendleton was “intoxicated to the point of not realizing he was at the wrong house,” according to Officer Scott Luther, of the Kennesaw Police Department. He had already “gained entry to another section of the residence alarming one of the occupants” when he then tried to force his way through the front door.
The homeowner, Sepehr Goshayeshi, took a 9mm pistol and shot one round through the door, hitting Pendleton in the shoulder.
Pendleton is facing a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespassing.
