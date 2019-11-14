A Friday night out turned into an expensive stay behind bars for a Kennesaw man who broke a pub manager’s nose after being asked to leave the establishment while drunk, police say.
Seth Peter Silbernagel, 34, was at 2718 Summers Street in Kennesaw, where the SuBourbon Rock and Oyster Bar is located, around 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 when he was asked to leave by the manager “due to his previous actions,” his arrest warrant states.
Silbernagel was “highly intoxicated” and repeatedly smashed an electronic vaping device into the manager’s face, breaking his nose, police said.
The bar is in the main business area of Kennesaw, between Main Street and Cobb Parkway.
“Said accused was seen by co-workers of (the manager) attack him after being asked to leave the incident location,” Silbernagel’s warrant states. “Said accused did cause multiple injuries to (the manager’s) face, including his nose, eyes, mouth and hands during the attack.”
The manager could not wear eyeglasses that he needs for a stigmatism because of his broken nose, officers said.
Silbernagel was apprehended after the incident and taken into custody at the Acworth police station, where he was picked up by Cobb sheriff’s deputies around 3 a.m. on Nov. 9, who took him to the county jail, records show.
He was booked into the jail and released around 12 hours later, just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 9, on a $20,000 bond, according to his jail record.
Silbernagel faces two felony charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and aggravated battery, as well as one misdemeanor count of simple battery, in relation to the bar attack, records show.
The manager he assaulted suffered a swollen and broken lip, cuts on his hands, bruising around both eyes and a broken nose, police said.
