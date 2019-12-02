An intoxicated Kennesaw woman tried to bribe police after causing a car crash that broke her juvenile daughter’s collar bone, police say.
Rachel Michuki, 41, was apprehended by Cobb police on Towne Crossing in Kennesaw, near the intersection with George Busbee Parkway, just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 20, records show.
According to Michuki’s arrest warrant, she was driving a vehicle on George Busbee Parkway around 9:20 a.m. when she failed to yield while entering a roadway, causing a two-vehicle wreck resulting in physical injuries.
Michuki’s juvenile daughter and mother were both passengers in the car at the time, police said.
The crash broke the daughter’s left collar bone, police said.
When spoken to by officers, Michuki’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and moving rapidly, her warrant states.
She volunteered for an alcohol impairment test but couldn’t complete it due to hip pain, police said.
“Said accused stated she had a few drinks the night prior, but nothing this morning,” Michuki’s arrest warrant states.
Police further allege that Michuki tried to bribe two officers while at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta shortly after the crash.
She offered cash in exchange for her release, police said.
Michuki was booked into the Cobb County jail around 10 a.m. on Nov. 20 and released on a $7,500 bond around 6 p.m. on Nov. 21, her jail record states.
She is charged with felony counts of serious injury by vehicle and bribery, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and failing to yield, records show.
