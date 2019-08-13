A Walton High School student faces two felonies and three misdemeanors after police say he kicked an assistant principal in the groin and threatened to kill everyone on campus while drunk during his fourth day back in class.
Ty William Holder, 17, of Marietta, spent three days in custody at the Cobb County jail before being released Monday evening on a $10,000 bond, jail records show.
He was arrested Saturday morning at Peachford Hospital in Dunwoody by Cobb Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail on five charges including making terroristic threats and battery against a teacher or school employee.
Holder also faces misdemeanor counts of simple battery against a law enforcement officer, possessing alcohol while underage and possessing alcohol on school grounds.
His arrest warrant states Holder was “highly intoxicated” from drinking alcohol from a water bottle during the second period of class when he kicked an assistant principal in the groin around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.
The assistant principal was disciplining Holder at the time and is seeking medical treatment due to the pain, the warrant states, adding that Holder’s breath alcohol level was recorded as 0.216 grams.
The legal blood alcohol limit for adult drivers in Georgia is 0.08 grams per 100 grams of blood.
Holder also threatened numerous times to kill the assistant principal and arresting officer while being detained, specifically stating he would return to the high school with a gun, police say.
“He specifically stated ‘when I get out, I'm going to get a gun and come back and kill everyone!’,” the warrant states.
Holder kicked the arresting police officer and spat on him as well as others present during his arrest, officers say.
The Cobb County School District did not answer specific questions about the incident and whether Holder faces suspension or expulsion from Walton High, citing privacy restrictions, but a spokesperson issued a statement saying “Walton High School staff responded quickly and appropriately and did what they have been trained to do: prioritize every student's safety while keeping the focus on teaching and learning.”
Walton High School classes started Aug. 1, its website states.
