An Atlanta woman caused a head-on crash while driving drunk on the wrong side of the road in Kennesaw, then kicked a sheriff’s deputy while being booked into the Cobb County jail, police say.
Elizabeth Anne Potts, 46, was arrested by Cobb police at the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Signal Ridge Chase, off Stilesboro Road, in Kennesaw just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, when police said she collided head-on with another vehicle while driving a black Ford SUV westbound in the eastbound lane.
“Upon contact with the accused I detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her, her eyes were bloodshot/glassy, and her speech was slurred,” the arresting officer stated in Potts’ arrest warrant. “Said accused denied drinking at first, then stated that she had 2-3 drinks.”
Officers said they found a quarter-full can of “Truly Berry Mix” in the grass beside Potts’ vehicle and an open box containing cans of the beverage in the trunk of her car.
They said she refused to take a breath alcohol test when arrested, and she was also driving on a suspended registration.
Police did not detail whether any damage or injuries resulted from the head-on collision in the arrest warrant and there are no charges against Potts indicating there was.
Officers said Potts was at the county jail shortly after the crash, waiting for a female deputy to “pat her down” when she disobeyed multiple commands to sit down, became argumentative and kicked a male sheriff’s deputy in the upper left thigh.
Jail records show Potts faces five misdemeanor charges of driving while drunk, driving while suspended, driving on the wrong side of the road, having an open container of alcohol and battery against a law enforcement officer.
She spent three days in custody before being released on an $8,000 bond on Monday morning, records show.
