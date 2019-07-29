Four Cobb County residents are in custody facing multiple felonies after police raided a Marietta home, claiming to find about $20,000 worth of illegal drugs, almost $4,000 in cash and a pistol.
Police say they executed a search warrant at the Roswell Road apartment of James David Dean, 33, and Harley Dee Shook, 24, at 5:30 p.m. on July 18.
Officers say Dean and Shook were at home at the time, as were 33-year-old Michael Lee Browning, of Marietta, and 33-year-old John Frederick Mitchell, of Austell.
All four suspects have remained in custody without bond in the Cobb County jail since being arrested at the Marietta apartment on July 18.
Arrest warrants state police found a total of 1,775 grams of marijuana, packaged in various plastic bags and hidden in bedroom and living room closets and kitchen cabinets.
Authorities say marijuana has a current street value of around $300 an ounce in metro Atlanta, putting the value of the cannabis found at Dean and Shook’s residence at around $18,600.
Police say they also found $3,635 in cash at the house, as well as 15 ecstasy pills and 96 grams of cocaine.
Those drugs, which were found in a kitchen cabinet above the stove, have a combined street value of about $1,700.
Officers say they found a Taurus PT 145 Millennium Pro pistol at the residence, inside a book bag containing cash, which was in the living room next to the kitchen where drugs were found.
Dean faces six felonies of possessing or distributing marijuana, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing methamphetamine, trafficking illegal drugs, possessing a gun during the commission of a felony, and possessing a gun as a convicted felon.
Shook, Browning and Mitchell each face five felonies of possessing or distributing marijuana, possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking illegal drugs, possessing methamphetamine and possessing a gun during the commission of a felony.
Police say they also found scales and boxes of sandwich bags at the home.
