A former Cobb County middle school teacher was fired after being arrested on drug trafficking charges, authorities claim, after finding about $28,000 worth of narcotics in her home.
Angel Renee Nathan, 32, was arrested with her boyfriend Christopher Fitzgerald Dawson, 32, after officers found a large amount of heroin, marijuana and cash as well as three handguns in the couple’s possession, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathan was reportedly a sixth grade English teacher at Garrett Middle School in Austell, which has around 850 students.
“We learned a previous staff member was arrested by an outside agency on charges unrelated to school,” Cobb County School District spokeswoman Nan Kiel said Tuesday. “The staff member has not reported to work since and is no longer employed by Cobb Schools.”
Kiel said students, school staff members and parents are able to submit concerns to the SafeSchools Alert tip line by visiting the website www.cobbshield.com.
Nathan and Dawson were each charged with felony counts of trafficking heroin, possessing marijuana, possessing marijuana for distribution and possessing a gun during a crime, Paulding County authorities said Tuesday.
“Agents arrested Dawson for his role in this case and took warrants on his girlfriend, who later turned herself into authorities on Nov. 7,” a public announcement by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force stated.
Officers said they performed a traffic stop in Paulding County around 1 p.m. on Oct. 21 when they apprehended Dawson, also known as “Gasman Uby” in a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, finding marijuana and a handgun in his possession.
Officers later secured a search warrant for Dawson and Nathan’s home on Loxley Court in Douglasville, where they uncovered approximately two ounces of heroin and four pounds of marijuana as well as two other handguns and a “substantial” amount of cash, the Paulding sheriff’s office said.
“It must be noted that the Corvette and the home were in Nathan’s name and the narcotics were located in the master bedroom of the home where both Dawson and Nathan resided,” deputies stated. “Both Dawson and Nathan bonded out of the Paulding County Jail and are awaiting trial.”
According to the Addiction Center, marijuana averages about $300 an ounce, and heroin about $150 a gram, meaning the drugs found in Nathan and Dawson’s house, as stated by law enforcement, were worth around $28,000 in total.
