More than $12,000 in cash and a large array of illegal and prescription-only drugs were found alongside a handgun and common drug dealing equipment in a northeast Cobb house, police say.
The home is on McClesky Drive in northeast Cobb, near Shallowford Road, documents show.
Two occupants, David Leon Hendrix and Jennifer Ellen Hendrix, were arrested there by Cobb police on the evening of Nov. 13, records show.
Jennifer Hendrix, 33, is also listed by Cobb authorities as Jennifer Ellen Hawkins.
Her Cobb jail record under the surname Hendrix stated she had been released from custody about 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, after signing a written promise to show up in court and not commit further crime. This is known as own-recognizance bail.
But that jail record was inaccurate and has since been deleted, a spokesman for the Cobb sheriff's office told the MDJ Thursday.
Her jail record under the name Hawkins shows she remains in custody without bond.
David Hendrix, 38, also remains in custody without bond at the jail, his record states.
Police charged Jennifer Hendrix/Hawkins with felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing more than an ounce of marijuana, according to warrants.
Her current jail record also lists a single felony count of violating parole.
David Hendrix faces 13 felonies in total, relating to drug dealing, possessing a gun as a convicted felon and violating parole, records show.
Per arrest warrants, police found a safe in the living room of the house containing over $12,000 cash, a handgun, 1.48 pounds of methamphetamine, 46.6 grams of heroin, 163 Oxycodone tablets, 4.4 grams of Fentanyl, 6.2 grams of ecstasy, 31.9 grams of marijuana, two Tramadol pills, eight vape cartridges of cannabis oil, three vials of testosterone and 10.3 grams of Alprazolam.
The safe also contained a scale, plastic bags and a ledger listing names and purchases, police said.
“These items stored together are consistent with selling drugs,” warrants stated.
In the bedroom, officers found an additional three bags of methamphetamine, weighing a combined 39.3 grams, hidden behind a ceiling tile with a scale and cash, warrants show.
There was also half a pound, or around 244 grams, of marijuana hidden in bags underneath the television in the bedroom, police claim.
Based on common street prices for drugs, according to the United Nations, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Consumer Affairs and the Addiction Center, the drugs found in the Marietta home are worth at least $30,000 and probably more than $50,000.
Methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, cannabis oil and ecstasy are all illegal in Georgia.
Oxycodone, Fentanyl, Tramadol and Alprazolam are prescription-only drugs for treating severe pain and anxiety or panic disorders.
David Hendrix faces single felony counts of violating parole, possessing a gun as a convicted felon, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, distributing Oxycodone, trafficking Fentanyl, possessing ecstasy, possessing more than one ounce of marijuana, distributing marijuana, possessing Tramadol, possessing cannabis oil, possessing testosterone, and possessing Alprazolam, records show.
