A woman who entered the Smyrna jail with ecstasy and Xanax in her bra is now in custody without bond at the Cobb County jail, police say.
Aundreal Patrice Williams, 23, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested just before midnight on Oct. 19 after police said she lied to officers about her identity and was then found with the drugs in her bra during a search at the Smyrna jail, documents show.
Williams’ arrest warrant states she told a Marietta police officer she was 20-year-old “Ariel Williams,” born on Oct. 12, 1999, at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and South Marietta Parkway, when the officer asked for her driver’s license, around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.
Police said Williams was then at the Smyrna jail, about six miles away on Atlanta Road, when she was found with Xanax and ecstasy in her bra during a search by guards.
Williams was asked twice by a law enforcement officer whether she was carrying “any other drugs on her person before going to jail and after being searched by an officer” as she “crossed the guard line” at the Smyrna jail, the warrant states.
Ecstasy, a party drug, is an illegal schedule one controlled substance under federal classifications, and Xanax is a prescription-only schedule four drug for treating anxiety and panic disorders.
Jail records show Williams faces three felony charges of possessing ecstasy, possessing Xanax and crossing a guard line with drugs, as well as a misdemeanor charge of giving a false name to police.
